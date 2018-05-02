RESO Innovation Winners, Top Volunteers Honored at Spring Tech Summit

The Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) honored two winners of its Innovation Competition, as well as more than two dozen of its leaders and members, at its 2018 Spring Technology Summit.

The Innovation Competition winners were Shawn Whitaker, of MLS Data Tools in Boise, Idaho, and Robert Humphreys, of Predicted Property in British Columbia. Whitaker and Humphreys were flown in to present their breakthrough ideas that leverage artificial intelligence and automation at the Summit, built on top of a standardized RESO dataset provided to them by the Austin Board of REALTORS®, CoreLogic and RESO.

Whitaker’s MLS Data Tools developed software that solves for the tremendous amount of technical labor that is required to aggregate MLS data nationwide using automation. Its white label software and tools can significantly decrease the amount of time startups, brokers, and agents spend aggregating RESO standardized data that powers industry solutions. Humphreys’ Predicted Property collects micro insights from predictive speech analytics enhanced by artificial intelligence to give agents intelligence on properties and improve their ability to close sales. Tapping into the RESO-provided data feed, Humphreys discovered that standardized data can be used to surface actionable data points about properties that match clients’ interests. The result is a more efficient and cost-effective lead generation tool for agents.

In addition to Whitaker and Humphreys, Summit host Jeremy Crawford, CEO of RESO, honored 19 individual members, eight chairs of RESO Workgroups and a key committee, as well as four RESO leaders for their outstanding personal contributions with 2018 Spring Tech Summit Awards. Collectively, these individuals contributed “thousands of annual volunteer hours to RESO Workgroups, and RESO’s mission, which is moving us closer to RESO’s vision of a streamlined real estate industry,” Crawford said.

Crawford honored the following 2017 RESO leadership:

Art Carter, CRMLS, Chair (Greater Los Angeles, Calif.) : Recognized for outstanding leadership and dedication

: Recognized for outstanding leadership and dedication Alon Chaver, HomeServices of America, Vice Chair (San Francisco, Calif.) : Recognized for outstanding leadership and dedication

: Recognized for outstanding leadership and dedication Richard Renton, Triad MLS, Treasurer (Greensboro/Winston-Salem, N.C.) : Recognized for outstanding dedication and service

: Recognized for outstanding dedication and service Michael Wurzer, FBS, Creators of Flexmls, Secretary (Fargo, N.D.): Recognized for outstanding dedication and service

Crawford honored the chairs of seven RESO Workgroups and the RESO Technical Committee:

Rob Larson, CRMLS (Greater Los Angeles, Calif.) : Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as Data Dictionary Workgroup chair

: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as Data Dictionary Workgroup chair Paul Stusiak, Falcon Technologies (Vancouver, BC) : Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as RETS 1x Workgroup chair and Transport Web API Workgroup co-chair

: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as RETS 1x Workgroup chair and Transport Web API Workgroup co-chair Mark Bessett, CRMLS (Phoenix, Ariz.) : Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the Universal Property Identifier (UPI) Workgroup chair

: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the Universal Property Identifier (UPI) Workgroup chair Greg Moore, RMLS (Portland, Ore.) : Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the R&D Workgroup chair

: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the R&D Workgroup chair Chris Lambrou, MetroMLS (Greater Milwaukee Area, Wis.) : Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the Internet Tracking Workgroup chair

: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the Internet Tracking Workgroup chair Scott Petronis, eXp Realty (Albany, N.Y.) : Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the Transport Web API Workgroup chair/co-chair

: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the Transport Web API Workgroup chair/co-chair Rick Trevino, Metrolist (Sacramento, Calif.) : Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the Payloads chair

: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the Payloads chair Chad Curry, CRTLabs at the National Association of REALTORS® (Chicago, Ill.): Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the Technical Committee chair

“These leaders generously donated their time, talent and energy to the common cause of advancing RESO’s mission,” said Crawford. “The tremendous support their companies have provided in lending RESO their best and their brightest has accelerated our industry contributions. It is because of our massive volunteer support that we are having a dramatic impact on the real estate industry.”

On behalf of each Workgroup chair, Crawford also gave award recognition to 18 individual RESO members whose contributions went “well above and beyond” throughout 2017, including:

Shaun York, Homes.com (Tallahassee. Fla.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking Workgroup John Thummel, Black Knight (Kansas City, Mo.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking Workgroup Cal Heldenbrand, FBS (Fargo, N.D.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking Workgroup Trent Gardner, ListTrac (San Diego, Calif.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking Workgroup John Breault, MLS PIN (Boston, Mass.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Research & Development Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Research & Development Workgroup Sam Westelman, Coldwell Banker (Hanover, N.H.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Research & Development Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Research & Development Workgroup Cass Herrin, Moxi Works (Seattle, Wash.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Research & Development and Payloads Workgroups

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Research & Development and Payloads Workgroups Lori Coburn, Metrolist (Sacramento, Calif.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Payloads Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Payloads Workgroup Tim Kramer, FBS (Fargo, N.D.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Universal Property Identification (UPI) Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Universal Property Identification (UPI) Workgroup Jonathan Mabe, Zillow Group (Seattle, Wash.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Universal Property Identification (UPI) Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Universal Property Identification (UPI) Workgroup Matt Casey, CRS Data (Knoxville, Tenn.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Universal Property Identification (UPI) Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Universal Property Identification (UPI) Workgroup Josh Darnell, kurotek (San Francisco, Calif.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Web API Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Web API Workgroup Darrell Sher, Upstream (San Francisco, Calif.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Web API Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Web API Workgroup Sergio Del Rio, Templates 4 Business (Vancouver, BC) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Web API Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Web API Workgroup Patrick Williamson, My Florida Regional MLS (Maitland , Fla.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Data Dictionary Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Data Dictionary Workgroup Melissa King, My Florida Regional MLS (Maitland, Fla.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Data Dictionary Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Data Dictionary Workgroup Gayle Ludemann, MRED (Chicago, Ill.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Data Dictionary Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Data Dictionary Workgroup Ashish Antal, MLSListings (Sunnyvale, Calif.) : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Web API Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Web API Workgroup Paul Hethmon, CoreLogic (Knoxville, Tenn.): Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Web API and Research & Development Workgroups

“Those who can do, and those who can do more volunteer,” Crawford said. “Volunteers are the roots of what keeps RESO strong and growing. These are exceptional individuals whose collective efforts are shaping real estate data standards for the future. We hope that when others see the huge impact their contributions are having on our industry, they’ll join in and become more involved in our Workgroups.”

RESO Workgroups are open to all members, meet monthly typically via conference calls and in-person at twice-yearly RESO conferences. Details about each Workgroup and how to join can be found online at www.reso.org/committees-and-workgroups.

RESO’s 2018 Spring Technology Summit gathered more than 275 leaders in real estate technology and was held at The Curtis on April 24-26 in Denver. The RESO Fall Conference is in Milwaukee on October 16-18.

For more information, please visit www.reso.org.



