Leading the Future One Strategic Market at a Time

United Real Estate’s future-focused model takes the real estate industry by storm

In an industry that thrives on competition, differentiation matters more than ever before. While new business models aimed at shaking up the status quo continue to be introduced on a regular basis, United Real Estate is steadfast in its commitment to delivering the most powerful national solution where owners, brokers and agents win consistently on every deal.

“As part of a larger organization—United Real Estate Group—we’ve been owned and operated by United Country Real Estate since 1925. When new ownership was put in place—with the intention of expanding the organization into urban/suburban areas with a new brand/business model—I was brought into the mix,” says President and Co-Founder Peter Giese, who goes on to explain that building out a new franchise brand network while demonstrating that it’s possible to attract productive agents is the name of the game.

And it’s been full steam ahead ever since, as the brand’s future-focused model that provides full-service to agents, inclusive of a 100-percent commission structure, continues to take the industry by storm.

Launched in Dallas, Texas, in 2011, the brand’s growth has been nothing short of impressive. In 2013, with the blueprint in hand for rapidly recruiting, assisting and developing agents, United Real Estate began franchising—a move that’s increased the brand’s footprint even more extensively.

With 3,500 agents and 63 offices currently open, Giese notes that another 20 territories have been sold, all of which will be up and running within the next 30-150 days (at press time). “We’re on pace to add three territories a month, on average,” says Giese.

But it doesn’t end there, as United Real Estate continues to produce on a regular basis. In fact, according to Giese, the brand’s single-office Dallas location, with 350 agents, is closing over $400 million a year in real estate. Even more impressive? The first franchise location in Lexington, Ky., went from nowhere to having 200 agents and being ranked No. 3 in the marketplace.

Supporting this rapid growth is no easy feat, but one the team at United Real Estate takes seriously.

“Our ability to support our franchisees in performing the functions they may not necessarily be good at (e.g., recruiting productive agents) is one key aspect of our continued growth,” notes Giese. “We’ve also developed the marketing, messaging and technology agents are looking for, none of which means anything if there isn’t a talented broker to communicate that value.”

Another thing that separates United Real Estate from the rest of the pack is their value proposition, which has proven to be a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to recruiting and developing productive agents.

“For agents with another brand—or a local independent that’s large in nature—we educate them as to the fact that we’ll be able to deliver the same type of service and response time, as well as training, while putting them in a transaction-based compensation model that will put money in their pockets,” says Giese. “We then teach them how to invest that money in order to develop their personal brand and client list—a missing ingredient among other brands.”

United Real Estate’s values and guiding principles, which are constantly reinforced—and not just spoken about at the top level—pave the way for even greater differentiation. From integrity to sustainability, and everything in between, it’s the company-wide commitment to community service that stands to have the loudest impact.

“We believe the expectation from the next generation of buyers and sellers is that real estate individuals are going to be seen not just as leaders in real estate, but leaders inside the community,” says Giese. “We want to ingrain this through our culture, and one way we’re able to do this is by supporting Autism Speaks.”

In fact, agents have the ability to contribute a monetary donation to the foundation upon each and every closing. Upping the ante even further, no matter the location, local office leadership is heavily involved with Autism Speaks and the various events they put on throughout the year.

As the future continues to unfold, the sky’s the limit for United Real Estate. With their sights set on continuing to bring quality franchises to market while supporting these offices to grow and develop into companies that are within the top 3-4 in their market area, there’s no end in sight for Giese and the entire team at United Real Estate.

For more information, please visit www.growwithunited.com.