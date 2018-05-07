Discipline and Teamwork Key to Success

In the following interview, Wally Kowis, broker/branch manager of Realty ONE Group in Las Vegas, Nev., discusses coaching, #coolture and technology.

Region Served: Greater Las Vegas

Years in Real Estate: 25

Number of Offices: 1

Number of Agents: 500

Best Tip for Running a Successful Meeting: Use technology to bring everybody in so they can attend remotely, or replay the meeting from home or while out on the road.

Key to Staying Profitable: Constant coaching/training, in addition to providing agents with an amazing business model and a lot of free tools.

Top Agent Attribute: Not only do they have to be coachable, they also have to have an open mind and be willing to do things differently.

How was business last year?

We were the only real estate company in Vegas to hit $1 billion in sales last year, an accomplishment that we attribute to being attractive to the masses because of the model we have. We also take the time to train and coach our agents in order for both them and our company to be productive.

In what ways does your experience in the Air Force shape the way you approach your real estate career?

Most of the people I’ve met in the real estate industry who have a military background are successful because of two things: discipline and teamwork. But it’s also critical that you be adaptable to change.

Tell us more about using virtual tech to bring remote agents and staff into company meetings.

I began using a closed Facebook group to do some live training which allowed me to reach more people, so I leveraged the technology for live meetings. While our live meetings typically draw 40-50 individuals within the office, meeting replays have gotten anywhere from 400-500 views. The other key is rich content, including current, relevant market information. We update all of our market content for our agents in real-time.

How has the firm’s coolture helped you develop your team?

I was responsible for the hashtag #coolture. Coolture is about having a business-oriented company, and like I tell my people every day: This job doesn’t define us, it’s just what we do. We have an amazing and awesome career experience, and they can have an amazing experience with their past, present and future clients.

