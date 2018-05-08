Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Phillips to Retire

Zillow Group’s chief financial officer and chief legal officer, Kathleen Phillips, is retiring as CFO on May 31, continuing on as chief legal officer through the end of 2018, and then continuing on in an advisory capacity until retirement in 2020. Zillow’s vice president of Financial Reporting, Technical Accounting and FP&A, Jennifer Rock, will act as interim CFO until Zillow names a replacement.

Phillips began at Zillow in 2010, leading the company through its initial public offering, as well as 14 acquisitions as head of the Corporate Development team. She was COO prior to being named CFO in 2015.

“I am very grateful to Kathleen for her partnership and for all she has contributed to Zillow Group over the years,” says Spencer Rascoff, CEO of Zillow Group. “I’ve worked with Kathleen for most of my career, and she has been a trusted advisor and friend. Kathleen has helped lead Zillow Group through our most transformative milestones, from our IPO to the acquisition of Trulia. Kathleen started at Zillow as our general counsel, but quickly expanded her role to include areas of the company as diverse as customer care and facilities, human resources and finance. She has been a true partner to me and to the entire executive team, and we will miss her greatly.”

“I’ve been impressed by Kathleen from the moment I met her, when she was general counsel at Hotwire,” says Rich Barton, co-founder and executive chairman of Zillow Group. “We have not made a single important strategic decision at Zillow Group without Kathleen’s intelligence and judgment. I will miss her, but I am pleased that she will continue to be available for counsel.”

Phillips is on the boards of directors of Apptio, a business management SaaS, and TPG Pace Holdings Corp., an SPAC. In addition to Hotwire, she was previously general counsel at StubHub, Pure Digital Technologies and FanSnap.

Zillow will engage an executive recruiter in the search for Phillips’ replacement.

Additional information is provided in a Form 8-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



