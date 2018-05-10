Homes.com Debuts New Website

Homes.com has debuted a new website, with both consumer-facing and industry-specific updates. The design includes new, robust search tools, including an “industry first,” according to Homes.com: Homes.com Snap & Search BETA, which applies artificial intelligence to connect homebuyers with listings similarly styled to ones they upload.

Additionally, functions include:

Content Square 1.

Descriptive Headlines – Homes.com has added descriptive headlines on listings (e.g., “Lovingly Maintained 3 Bedroom House in Red Mill”), instead of the address of the property, to give buyers deeper insight, as well as enhanced marketing for the seller.

Flexible Price Search – Homes.com now shows buyers homes “around” their price range, broadening their choices while giving listings more visibility.

Homes.com City Sponsor – Homes.com City Sponsor is an advertising option placed on the search results page in an effort to “combat banner blindness that prevents consumers from noticing banner ads because of their prevalence,” according to Homes.

Content Square 2.

Homes.com Match – Homes.com Match now assigns “Match” scores based on consumers’ “must-haves” and “nice-to-haves,” as well as preferences like schools. The best matches are displayed first to help homebuyers hone in on a property.

HomeShare – HomeShare allows buyers to save their favorite homes, creating different lists to share them, and the ability to discuss those homes with others, including their agent. The favorited homes are presented as thumbnails, so there are less steps to search for a visual.

Content Square 3.

According to Homes, the redesign underscores its commitment to always connect consumers to the listing agent, whether or not the agent is an advertiser on the portal, and to display listing agents prominently on their properties.

“We’ve spent many months reimagining home search from the ground up to make it smarter, faster and easier for home shoppers to find their dream home, while also making sure agents and brokers have the opportunity to connect with consumers more frequently,” says David Mele, president of Homes.com. “The new site introduces many first-to-market features for the industry, and is a game changer for consumers searching for their next home.”

View “The New Homes.com”:

Homes.com partnered with Grow, whose clientele includes Google, NBC and Spotify, on the revamp.

For more information, please visit www.homes.com.

Suzanne De Vita is RISMedia’s online news editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at sdevita@rismedia.com. For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.