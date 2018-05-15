Bringing Top Service to Clients

In the following interview, Jake Piller, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® – Heartland in Faribault, Minn., discusses the advantages of the brand, innovation, training and more.

Region Served: Southern Minnesota

Years in Real Estate: 8

Number of Offices: 2

Number of Agents: 22

What makes Weichert, Realtors® – Heartland unique?

While each office is independently-owned and -operated, you become part of the Weichert® family when you work for us, so it’s a mixture of a large family-owned company and a small family-owned company. It’s neat that we can collaborate and idea-share while using the marketing materials provided by Weichert and run with them.

How would you characterize innovation at the firm?

We’re always trying to stay ahead of the game and develop new ideas and marketing plans, and Weichert does a good job of showing us those ideas before our competitors begin using them. Our focus on innovation also helps us stay ahead of the curve in the eyes of our customers.

How are you updating your technology and training to provide the resources agents need to succeed?

We’re a forward-thinking company, and we don’t simply rely on what has worked in the past. Our agents know that we’re always open to new ideas, so we’re laser-focused on incorporating new tactics and philosophies into the mix. In addition to having leadership within the office to show agents what they need to work on, we also help individual agents by having face-to-face conversations with them about specific tools or tactics.

What do agents like best about working for the company?

We have a huge team approach, so when an agent walks in the door, they immediately feel like they’re part of the family. We want to make sure there are more Weichert yellow lawn signs out there, and the best way to do that is by helping and encouraging one another.

What are the biggest challenges you’re currently facing?

When we started 10 years ago, we were the new kids in town, but we’ve come a long way with help from Weichert. Once you develop the success, people are always trying to put you down. We know we have something good, and we’re appreciative of that.

How are you attracting new agents and retaining top producers?

We start by using the resources Weichert provides to help us recruit the best agents out there. When we interview a new agent, it’s all about our team approach and the support they’re going to get. In order to become successful, you must have the right support, and people know they will get it when they come through our door.



