Realtor.com Announces Independence Day Giveaway for Military Servicemembers and Veterans

Realtor.com®, along with Veterans United Home Loans, has announced the $50,000 Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway, which will award $50,000 toward a home purchase to one U.S. military servicemember or veteran.

The Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway is the second time realtor.com and Veterans United have worked together to give back to servicemembers and veterans.

“The commitment and sacrifices of our U.S. military servicemembers and veterans are what give us the opportunity to live the American Dream,” says Tricia Smith, senior vice president of Channel Sales and Operations at realtor.com. “As we approach Independence Day, we at realtor.com are honored to be, once again, a part of their dream home journey and supporting our servicemembers in finding a place to call their own.”

“Each and every day at Veterans United, we help veterans, servicemembers and their families achieve the American Dream of homeownership,” says Kris Farmer, chief marketing officer at Veterans United Home Loans. “We are incredibly excited and proud to work with realtor.com again this year to help make that dream a reality for one of our nation’s heroes.”

The giveaway is open to qualifying active or honorably discharged veterans of the U.S. military. Entries to the Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway will be accepted until 11:59 a.m. ET, July 5, 2018, at www.realtor.com/independence-day-home-buyer-giveaway. The winner will receive $50,000 (less tax withholding) at the closing of a home purchase transaction, subject to the Official Rules for the sweepstakes.

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.



