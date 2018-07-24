Broker Public Portal Announces Board Officers for Next Year

The Board of Managers of the Broker Public Portal (BPP) has announced its new officers for the next year: John Mosey, CEO, NorthStarMLS, who will be chairman of the board; Alon Chaver, chief information officer, HomeServices of America, who will be vice chairman; Craig McClelland, chief operating officer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers, who will be secretary; Paul Wells, broker/owner of RE/MAX NOW and RE/MAX of Barrington; who will be treasury; and Tim Dain, president of MARIS, who will be At Large member. Each officer services a one-year term through the board meeting in June 2019.

“These new officers are among the real estate industry’s most trusted and forward-thinking leaders,” says Merle Whitehead, immediate past chairman of the BPP and chairman, New York State of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “Together with our entire board, we have in place a team that will continue to push the Broker Public Portal mission aggressively forward. BPP with Homesnap will continue to grow and connect millions of consumers with agents across the country.”

The BPP, which is owned and operated by real estate brokerages and MLSs and in a technology partnership with Homesnap, is delivering consumer connection benefits to more than 875,000 real estate professionals in America today through more than 140 MLS agreements.

The Broker Public Portal Board of Managers includes, as it notes in its charter, a “fair and balanced group of executives who represent the interests of large brokers (5), medium brokers (3), small brokers (2), independent managers (2) and multiple listing service organizations (MLSs – 4).” The agent count of participating firms establishes the size of brokerages eligible.

2018-2019 New Board of Managers



John Mosey, NorthstarMLS (Chairman)

Alon Chaver, HomeServices of America (Vice Chairman)

Craig McClelland, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers (Secretary)

Paul Wells, RE/MAX Barrington, RE/MAX NOW (Treasury)

Tim Dain, MARIS (At Large)

2018-2019 Board of Managers



Mary Frances Burleson, Ebby Halliday Realtors®

Craig Cheatham, The Realty Alliance

Joan Docktor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox and Roach, REALTORS®

Chelsea Goyer, Redfin

Merle Whitehead, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Rebecca Jensen, Midwest Real Estate Data

Kathleen Manchin, Keller Williams

Bill Miller, Metrolist

Christina Pappas, The Keyes Company

Pat Shea, Lyon Real Estate

Gurtej Sodhi, Crye-Leike

Andy Starck, Starck Real Estate



For more information, please visit www.brokerpublicportal.com or www.homesnap.com/bpp.



