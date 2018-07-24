Forget a Garageâ€”Buyers Won’t Budge on High-Rated Schools

Buyers have their eyes on schools, and with the irrefutable link between the quality of schools and values, a district with high ratings trumps allâ€”even coveted features of a home, according to a new realtor.comÂ® survey.

To get into their desired district, 78 percent of the homebuyers surveyed had to let go of something on their wish list. When asked what they would compromise on, approximately one-fifth (19 percent) of respondents would forgo a garage, while 17 percent would go without a kitchen that has been remodeled. Another 17 percent would settle for less bedrooms.

Content Square 1.

Being within an in-demand district is “important” to 73 percent of respondents to the survey, and even more so to those with children, and those who are younger. What are the characteristics of a “good” school? Accelerated programs, arts and music and diversity are all factors, but the most important is test scores, according to the survey.

“Most buyers understand that they may not be able to find a home that covers every single item on their wish list, but our survey shows that school districts are an area where many buyers aren’t willing to compromise,” says Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com. “For many buyers, ‘location, location, location,’ means ‘schools, schools, schools.'”

Generally, homes in proximity to sought-after schools move quicker than others, and are pricier.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.



Suzanne De Vita is RISMedia’s online news editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at sdevita@rismedia.com. For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.