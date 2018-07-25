NAHREP Announces 2018 Top 250 Latino Agents and Teams

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) has announced its 2018 Top 250 Latino Agents and Teams. The top 10 Latino agents are:

Jeffrey Galindo – New Door Residential, Las Vegas, Nev. Luis Coronel – Coronel Realty Group, Indianapolis, Id. Luis Ortiz – RE/MAX Partners, Berwyn, Ill. Fidel Batres – Keller Williams Realty, Rockford, Ill. David Quiñones – Coldwell Banker Garden State, Fair Lawn, N.J. Eder Gallardo – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate, El Paso, Texas Chris Montalvo – Mirabal Montalvo & Associates, Corpus Christi, Texas Ruby Gonzalez – Ruby Realty, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico Daniel Barraza – My Home Group, Phoenix, Ariz. Victor Englert – Crye-Leike, Huntsville, Ala.

For the first time, the ranking recognized teams. The top 10 Latino-led teams are:

Marshall Carrasco – Marshall Realty, Reno, Nev. Shelly Salas – The Salas Team Realtors® – Killeen, Texas Claudia Restrepo – Legacy Group with Keller Williams, Spokane, Wash. Mario Negron – Houston New Home Team, Cypress, Texas Mark Dimas – Mark Dimas Properties, Cypress, Texas Lane Harris – Harris Real Estate Group, El Paso, Texas Carissa Acker – Real Estate by Design, Denton, Texas Cristina Edelstein – RE/MAX Results, Plymouth, Minn. Marty Rodriguez – CENTURY 21 Marty Rodriguez, Glendora, Calif. Ruben Luna – The Luna Team A.Z. & Associates Real Estate Group, Glendale, Ariz.

“Hispanics are driving growth in the real estate market at all levels,” says Daisy Lopez-Cid, NAHREP president. “It’s a privilege for NAHREP to recognize the agents and teams that are making a massive impact in their respective markets and facilitating the dream of homeownership a reality for thousands of families.”

Now in its seventh year, NAHREP’s Top 250 includes rankings of top millennial agents, top individual agents by volume, and top agents by major market region. The Top 250 agents were selected based on their total transactions and total volume for 2017, verified by NAHREP and other third-party sources.

With aggregate sales of more than $4 billion, the agents on the list hail from 30 states and Puerto Rico. Nominations for the Top 250 came from every major market in the nation, with Chicago, El Paso, San Antonio, Las Vegas and Austin leading the way as the most represented cities on the list.

Most of the agents on the list are much younger than the typical agent, according to National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) statistics, with the majority of the agents on the list being in the 36-51 age bracket.

For the fourth consecutive year, RE/MAX was the most highly represented brand, with 75 agents on the list, followed by Century 21 with 46 honorees, and Coldwell Banker and Keller Williams with 20 honorees each.

“This year’s NAHREP Top 250 Agents report includes aggregate sales of more than $4 billion in 2017,” said Mike Raegan, senior vice president, Business Alliances at RE/MAX, in a statement. “Hispanic buyers, sellers and real estate professionals are experiencing exceptional growth and influence in our local markets and continue to positively change our industry. Being so well represented in this survey year after year speaks to the diversity and high productivity of the RE/MAX network.”



For more information, please visit www.nahrep.org



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.