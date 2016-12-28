Quicken Sister Company In-House Realty Purchases OpenHouse Realty Platform

Quicken Loans sister company In-House Realty has purchased the OpenHouse Realty technology platform, an acquisition that expands its overall online real estate footprint, the company recently announced. Santa Monica, Calif.-based OpenHouse Realty, along with its Toronto-based technology development team, will help strengthen In-House Realty’s service of matching homebuyers and sellers with real estate agents.

“In an effort to eliminate the complexities and stress that can sometimes accompany buying or selling a home, we are focused on combining online home search, obtaining a mortgage and connecting with an agent into a more seamless experience for consumers,” says Doug Seabolt, In-House Realty CEO.

“Finding a reputable agent and a great home go hand-in-hand,” says Ron Frankel, OpenHouse Realty CEO. “I am confident that the work John Kvasnic, OpenHouse Realty’s chief product officer, and his team have done in both arenas will help In-House Realty become the premier destination for those looking to work with the best agents in their community, while also helping them find the home of their dreams. It’s the perfect fit.”

The acquisition, which marks Quicken’s first foray beyond U.S. borders, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

For more information, please visit InHouseRealty.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.