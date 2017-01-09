Ask the Expert: What Areas Should I Focus on to Start the New Year?

Today’s Ask the Expert column features John Wendorff, chief encouragement officer for The Personal Marketing Company.

Q: What four areas should I focus on to ensure I’m starting the new year on the right foot?



A: This year, I’m doing something totally different. I’m going back to the basics of what has made my business successful, and my life meaningful:

Gratitude is the belief that every client, every friend and every opportunity that I’ve been given in the past—or those that will come in the future—is a gift to assist me in life’s adventure. Thankfulness is the first thought of my day. I know that if I’m not grateful when I wake up, I’d better find some gratitude or go back to bed. Without gratitude, everything becomes a chore, every opportunity becomes a challenge, and every friend becomes a burden. I can’t afford to look at these blessings as problems. For me, thankfulness is the key to starting my day.

Awareness puts me in the position to win on every call and in every conversation. I’m alert as to what’s not being said, as well as what is being said. My cellphone, laptop and iPad are all out of the way so that I’m not distracted. I become the student in most situations, even when I’m leading the meeting. I ask questions and offer alternatives. I’m there to serve.

Service is next, not sales. Teddy Roosevelt once said, “Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care.” I’m open to understanding my clients’ needs and finding the right solutions, which only comes through the trust I’ve developed with my clients who refer me, friends who respect me, and colleagues who value me.

Habit is the essential element of following through with gratitude, awareness and service. These habits require persistent effort because, in most cases, my actions will determine my feelings about how successful the day has been. I used to be totally driven by my feelings: If I don’t feel good today, I’m not productive. Nothing could be further from the truth. My feelings may not always be under my control, but my actions most certainly are. I find that I can act my way into right feelings better than I can feel my way into right actions. Habit is critical to action.

