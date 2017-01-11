Long & Foster Partners with Rental Beast

Long & Foster Real Estate has partnered with Rental Beast, an online real estate technology company, the company recently announced. Long & Foster has access to Rental Beast’s listings, which are not on the MLS, and platform, while Rental Beast visitors can connect directly with Long & Foster real estate professionals for recommendations, tours and lease-signing assistance.

“We are excited to partner with Rental Beast and provide our agents with these effective tools to navigate the rental market,” says Joe Amatangelo, president of Long & Foster’s Rental division. “With our exceptional agents and their industry expertise, as well as the comprehensive Rental Beast platform, Long & Foster will remain the go-to destination for any renters looking to find the best possible service and apartments or home that fits their needs in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.”

“Working with the largest privately owned real estate company in the United States further validates the technology, quantity and quality of the Rental Beast database,” says Ishay Grinberg, president and CEO of Rental Beast. “Rental Beast looks forward to helping Long & Foster agents and the renters they serve to find the best rental options available and help those renters considering their first purchase navigate the market.”

For more information, please visit LongandFoster.com.

