Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes Island Properties Real Estate

Nantucket, Mass.-based Island Properties Real Estate has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the HSF Affiliates LLC-operated company recently announced. The firm, led by broker/owner Michael O’Mara, will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Island Properties.



“We could not be more excited to join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network and for all of the opportunity that comes with it,” says O’Mara. “We first began conversations about making the transition to the brand about a year ago. Since then, I’ve connected with people in different Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchises around the country and they all speak incredibly highly about the brand and the ways in which being part of the network has strengthened their business.”

“We think the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices name will resonate nicely in our market,” says Meagan Malloy, office manager. “Our clientele will identify with the strength and stature of the brand.”

“The Island Properties team truly emulates our brand values of trust, integrity, stability and longevity, and we are thrilled to have them represent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Nantucket,” says Gino Blefari, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO. “As a market leader, we are confident they will be great stewards of our brand in the marketplace.”

With the transition, Island Properties agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a tool suite focusing on lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution, and more. Beyond technology, the brand provides national and international marketing support, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection for high-end and resort listings.

