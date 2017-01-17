Building and Maintaining Authentic Relationships

In the following interview, Chad and Hollie Sessions, broker/owners, Real Living The Real Estate Group in Camas, Wash., discuss their brand and the culture it supports.

Region Served: Portland, Ore.; Vancouver and Longview, Wash.

Years in Business: 5

Number of Offices: 5

Number of Agents: 80

No. 1 Tip for Running a Successful Meeting: Keep the content relevant and create a culture of collaboration.

Best Way to Motivate Agents: Earn their trust, know what drives them, and support that passion.

Best Recruiting Technique: Know who you are as a company and stay true to yourself.

After nearly a dozen years working in your market, what are some of the most important/exciting things happening within your company today?

First and foremost, I’d have to point to our decision to join Real Living, a brand I was attracted to because of how they valued growing authentic relationships within the communities they serve. This philosophy is a great fit for us. Another exciting moment worth mentioning is our being named “2016 Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” in addition to “Most Loved” brand in the 2016 Harris Poll EquiTrend study. I believe our commitment to building lifelong relationships with clients and becoming their real estate resource for life played a big part in our being honored.

In what ways have you helped to enhance your team?

Our relationship with Buffini & Company has been an added value for our agents. The partnership is a great fit because we both have very strong convictions around maintaining authentic relationships for life. Their contact management system, Referral Maker, has helped our agents create a sustainable and systematic approach to doing a better job of servicing their clients. Our ongoing training and collaboration with Buffini & Company is also invaluable.

How does your company culture play a part in your success?

This is one of our company’s greatest assets. We’ve created an authentic, caring culture where agents help one another reach their goals year after year. It isn’t easy to sustain this type of culture in such a competitive industry, but we’ve stayed true to our convictions about the type of company we wanted to own and operate—and it’s paid off. Our culture and atmosphere not only attract agents, but make them proud to work for Real Living The Real Estate Group.

How does your team engage itself within the community?

As a company, we’re committed to making a local impact, so we’re always looking for ways to give back to the community. Many agents volunteer their time or participate in holiday food and toy drives, and we come together and adopt families who may be struggling and help support them for the holiday season to make as much of a difference as we can financially and emotionally. We also support local schools through a program we created called Real Heroes, which honors one teacher and one parent volunteer from each school for going above and beyond throughout the school year.

For more information, please visit www.realliving.com.



