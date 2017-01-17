HomeServices of America, Inc. Acquires Houlihan Lawrence

HomeServices of America, Inc. has acquired Houlihan Lawrence, adding the firm’s 30 offices and 1,300 sales associates in the northern suburbs of New York City, the company announced on Tuesday. Houlihan Lawrence President and CEO Stephen Meyers and Managing Principal Chris Meyers will continue to lead the firm, which will retain its name, while Chairwoman Nancy Seaman will step down. The regional leader, which ranked No. 15 in RISMedia’s 2016 Power Broker Report for sales, closed $6.7 billion in sales volume last year.

“We are joining an organization known for its strength and stability,” says Stephen Meyers. “Our partnership secures the future of the firm without changing the exceptional culture that is core to our storied brand. We are thrilled with this announcement and the many benefits it brings to our clients and agents.”

“Nancy, Stephen and Chris, together with their team of sales managers and agents, have built an extraordinary organization and exemplify a level of expertise and leadership that is second-to-none in the real estate business today,” says Ron Peltier, chairman and CEO of HomeServices. “Their culture of integrity and innovation closely aligns with our corporate vision and our emphasis on customer value and results.”

“When you combine the incredible strength of our people and the remarkable history of our success with the unsurpassed financial stability of HomeServices, there is no limit to what we can accomplish,” says Chris Meyers.

“The acquisition of Houlihan Lawrence by Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices of America is the beginning of a new stage of growth for the local entity as well as the the entire Berkshire national network,” says John Featherston, president, CEO and publisher of RISMedia, noting HomeServices of America’s prior acquisitions of regional leaders. “HomeServices of America’s system of acquisition is well-respected, and they have done an incredible job of retaining sales associates and management. I expect the same will happen with Houlihan Lawrence.”

“This is an important transaction to HomeServices,” says Peltier, “and we are very proud to welcome Houlihan Lawrence to the HomeServices family.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Houlihan Lawrence serves Dutchess, Fairfield, Orange, Putnam, Ulster and Westchester counties in Connecticut and New York.

For more information, please visit HomeServices.com.

Stay tuned to RISMedia.com for more developments.