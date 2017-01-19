Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes Innovative Real Estate Group

Colorado-based Innovative Real Estate Group has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the HSF Affiliates LLC-operated company recently announced. The firm, led by broker/owners Scott Nordby and Lora Nordby, will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Innovative Real Estate.

“The network carries the name of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the world’s most trusted and respected corporations,” says Scott Nordby. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is highly regarded in Colorado and it will help elevate our presence in key market segments, such as luxury and resort properties.”

“Scott and I want our agents to grow not just professionally, but in all aspects of their lives,” says Lora Nordby. “We always talk about how to take our firm—and our agents—to the next level, and this is a big step in that direction.”

“Under Scott and Lora’s leadership, the Innovative Real Estate team has become one of Denver’s premier brokerages,” says Gino Blefari, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome them to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices family.”

With the transition, Innovative Real Estate agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a powerful tool suite focusing on lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution, and more. Beyond technology, the brand provides national and international marketing support, listing syndication to consumer search sites in 35 countries, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection for high-end and resort listings.

The firm has four offices and over 160 agents.

For more information, please visit www.InnovativeRE.com or www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

