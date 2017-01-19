Make 2017 Your Most Productive Yet

If you’re like many real estate agents, you struggle with feeling truly productive. After all, you’re busy each day, working non-stop to serve your clients. When you go home for the day, are you nagged by the tasks on your to-do list that you didn’t get around to doing? As a real estate professional, there’s no shortage of fires that demand your attention each day. Unfortunately, it’s these little things that take our focus away from the activities that drive our business. Here are a few tips to help you boost your productivity and reach your goals in 2017.

Identify your priorities. What are your must-dos? That is, what are the tasks only you can do that you must get done each day? What can you delegate to someone else, like your assistant or someone on your team? Once you have your priorities, you’ll know where you need to spend your time, making you more effective and efficient as a real estate professional.

Plan your day. Reclaim your most precious resource—your time—through in-depth planning. Organize your day into 90-minute blocks of time during which you focus on the one or two priorities you have to complete for the day. During this time, make it known that you’re not to be bothered—this is your time to focus on the important tasks at hand. You can also schedule similar tasks together. For example, if you’re calling your database to generate leads, also call your current buyers and sellers to check in with them. And, don’t forget about wiggle room. Wiggle room gives you a block of free time to handle the fires, plan for the week or catch up on some personal development.

Eliminate distractions. Whether you work in an office or from home, distractions are everywhere. One of the biggest distractions is the internet. While you may say you’ll only surf the internet for a few minutes, before you know it, it’s been two hours. Use an app like SelfControl or SelfRestraint to help you eliminate online distractions.

While it may seem old fashioned, sometimes closing your door and placing a Do Not Disturb sign on your door can prevent people from interrupting your most productive time. If you have an assistant, tell them to hold your calls during those blocks of the day that you’re generating leads or working on another important activity.

Make this the year you take control of your time, once and for all. The more control you have over your time, the more productive you’ll be. Get more done each day with the help of a CRM to keep you on track and ensure you complete the most important items on your to-do list each day. Never wonder where your day went again. Pinpoint your priorities, plan your day and eliminate distractions for a more productive day, week and year.

