Zillow Group Combines Bridge Interactive and Retsly to Form Suite of Tools

Zillow Group is combining Bridge Interactive™ services and the Retsly® application program interface (API) to form a suite of tools that offers brokerages and MLSs a single point of entry listing management process, the company recently announced. The suite of tools will be housed under the Bridge Interactive brand.

“Bridge Interactive and Retsly have pioneered some of the industry’s most innovative solutions for helping MLSs and brokers manage and leverage their data,” says Errol Samuelson, Zillow Group chief industry development officer. “Retsly and Bridge have both been growing rapidly since their respective acquisitions by Zillow Group, but it became clear to us that together, they would form a more comprehensive solution to tackle the complex world of listing and property data management. Now, under the Bridge Interactive brand, we have a solution that’s battle-tested and available today.”

The suite of tools includes:

Single Point of Entry – Bridge’s Compose™ tool eliminates costly redundancies by populating listing data to multiple MLS and brokerage back office systems simultaneously, while ensuring the entries adhere to individual business rules for each MLS.



Data Access Management – Bridge’s Contact™ server provides complete control over who can access listing data and where the data can be used, as well as in-depth data usage reporting.



Agreement Management – Bridge’s Cheque™ tool is a powerful, yet simple solution for managing IDX, VOW or any other data license agreement across multiple parties.



Data Distribution – The Retsly API normalizes MLS data and streamlines the transport process, enabling partnering MLSs, brokers and technology providers to efficiently access listing data to build real estate apps and services. The Retsly API also provides access to public records in more than 3,200 counties with more than 900 million documents of transactions, parcels, assessments and related information.

For more information, please visit www.bridgeinteractive.com.

