CurbCall, HomeActions, Onboard Informatics and zipLogix Partner for New Product

CurbCall, HomeActions, Onboard Informatics and zipLogix have partnered to create Just Listed Service, a product that allows real estate agents to get just listed properties in front of homebuyers faster.

“With this arrangement, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” says Barry Friedman, CEO and co-founder of HomeActions. “Real estate agents will get the best of all worlds: the extraordinary efficiency of the zipForm® transaction management system, the powerful contact features of CurbCall, neighborhood information from AddressReport and the database and communication system that comes with HomeActions.”

Users of zipForm®, zipLogix’s electronic forms software, must sign up for a HomeActions account if they wish to utilize the Just Listed marketing service. Through zipForm, agents and brokers can access HomeActions’ collection of marketing tools and services, including email campaigns and templates that are branded to the real estate professional. zipForm users will also have access to HomeActions’ monthly newsletter, which they can customize to their brand and send to their clients.

The integrated CurbCall Connect™ feature will enable potential homebuyers to contact the agent directly via text messaging or phone calls. The data-driven engagement system from Onboard Informatics engages prospects with elegant property reports featuring the critical information real estate consumers care about.

