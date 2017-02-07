ReferralExchange Takes the Work Out of Cross-Country Transactions

When Moneta, Va., broker Steve Drake with Lyons Team REALTORS® and his siblings made the decision to help their mom sell the family home—located across the country in Washington State—Drake turned to ReferralExchange to get the job done.

A decision he looks back on with no regrets, Drake goes on to say it’s a practice he plans to continue on behalf of his clients, many of whom flock to the region to enjoy the diverse lakeside communities brimming with vacation/retirement homes and commercial properties.

Having read about the nationwide referral network dedicated to connecting serious buyers and sellers to top quality agents using a team of trained people and cutting-edge data science, Drake was more than happy to skip the process of searching among hundreds of possible REALTORS® in the area, and reached out to ReferralExchange instead.

“I went to high school and junior high out there, but after almost 50 years, I didn’t know anybody to go to,” says Drake. “ReferralExchange had already handled all the due diligence, so I said let’s go ahead and get started. We had already moved my mom, so I figured any money I made could help her.”

Over the course of several cross-country trips with his brother and sister, the trio met and interviewed the top three ReferralExchange agents in the area, and found a good fit.

“There was no fumbling around on my end, no going online and checking for who can do this and who can’t do that. ReferralExchange already did all that. And, in the end, I knew I was going to get a check. It was a contractual obligation and I didn’t have to go through any negotiating over percentages,” says Drake. “I like to say that ReferralExchange is a dog with teeth. And it’s good to have them on your side.”

As a REALTOR®, Drake’s primary goal was to ensure the family property wasn’t priced out of the market. By keeping his involvement to a minimum, he got the results he was hoping for with a relatively quick turnaround.

“We came up with a number that was $45,000 more than the appraisal we had gotten just a year before,” adds Drake. “That’s how well the Seattle market is doing.”

Now that the family home has been sold, Drake is concentrating his efforts on helping his sister purchase a vacation home in Oregon. And he’s ready to make another call to ReferralExchange.

“I’ve got a couple of friends ready to move, too, so I think it will help on both ends,” concludes Drake. “I can honestly say to my friends and family that ReferralExchange is a way to find someone who knows what they’re doing.

“It’s no muss, no fuss.”

