Unlocking the Power of Buyer Data

Setting yourself apart from the competition in today’s ultra-competitive real estate market is easier said than done. But, thanks to Buyside—an up-and-coming vendor that unlocks the power of buyer data so real estate brokerages can win more listings, become more profitable and command greater control over their inventory—staying ahead of the pack is no longer the challenging feat it used to be.

“Knowing where buyers are and who has them is key to being successful with your listings,” says Jim Kirvin, CEO at Platinum Properties, a division of The Keyes Company.

An avid proponent of Buyside’s technology platform, Kirvin notes that his agents haven’t missed a beat when it comes to incorporating Buyside’s solution into their day-to-day routines. In addition to grasping everything the tool has to offer, Kirvin goes on to explain that the firm is in the process of incorporating its features and benefits into the guides they produce for both buyers and sellers.

And the benefits don’t end there. In fact, the folks at The Keyes Company and Platinum Properties are using Buyside for two main purposes.

“First and foremost, we’re utilizing Buyside to create buyer loyalty by showing prospective buyers that we can enter them into the Buyside system and direct them to listings that are coming into the system before they even hit the market, which goes a long way toward showing them the value of partnering with one of our agents,” says Kirvin.

Even more valuable is the fact that Buyside provides Kirvin’s agents the data they need to prove they have buyers in the queue.

“By entering buyers into the system, if we have a prospective seller lead, we can show them how many buyers are interested in their property,” continues Kirvin, adding a level of credibility to the agent’s role.

“In the past, most of us would walk into a listing appointment and tell the seller we had buyers, but there was no way to prove it,” adds Kirvin. “With Buyside, we can now sit with the seller and show them page after page of buyers who are not only ready to go, but are looking for exactly what they’re selling. Not only is this data valuable in listing presentations, but it’s also a boon for agents interested in going after expired listings.”

Buyside has been instrumental in getting The Keyes Company launched and seeing success. Kirvin points to their ability to get agents to understand the importance of data as a key point of differentiation.

“Not only does it help us with sellers, but Buyside is a phenomenal tool that’s helping us create loyalty with buyers, too, as we can get our buyers in the door first on upcoming listings,” says Kirvin.

Liz Miranda-Perez, corporate technology trainer for The Keyes Company, adds: “I’ve been very impressed with the product and the energy and support of the Buyside team in providing the optimum tools and sales coaching for our associates.”

The Keyes Company sees Buyside as more than just a technology; it’s a mindset that’s given their agents a clear advantage and a point of differentiation in the market.

