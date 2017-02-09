Mortgage Rates Inch Down

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage barely budged this week, inching down two points to 4.19 percent, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®). The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage followed suit to 3.39 percent. The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage also moved down to 3.21 percent.

“Rates are at about the same level at which they started the year and have stayed within a two-basis point range over the past three weeks,” says Sean Becketti, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Mixed economic releases, such as Friday’s jobs report, and uncertainty about the Administration’s fiscal policies have contributed to the holding pattern in rates.”



Source: Freddie Mac

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.