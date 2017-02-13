Engel & VÃ¶lkers Expands into Montana

Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America has expanded into Montana, recently opening shop in Bozeman, the company announced. Engel & VÃ¶lkers Bozeman, located at 319 E Mendenhall, will provide services to buyers and sellers of properties in the Bozeman/Gallatin Valley, Livingston/Paradise Valley and Big Sky markets. The shop will be led by Bret and PollyAnna Snyder, owners.



“The interest in Bozeman’s real estate market, from both domestic and international buyers, is growing,” says Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America. “As a boutique, luxury firm with a pulse on the local community and specialized knowledge of the real estate market, PollyAnna and Bret are the ideal partners to introduce our premium level services and international reach to this increasingly popular destination.”

“Last year more than half of our clients came from outside of the state, and we expect this number to increase in 2017,” says PollyAnna Snyder. “To meet this level of growth, we chose to align ourselves with Engel & VÃ¶lkers for the network’s expansive global reach and our shared commitment to the highest levels of quality service.”



For more information, please visit www.evusa.com.



