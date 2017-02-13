Looking for Love? 20 Singled-Out Cities

Love is all around…but if you relocate to one of Trulia’s “Dating Destinations”—cities with scores of educated, employed singles ready to mingle—your chances of finding the one shoot up like a stray Cupid’s arrow.

According to Trulia, the top 10 cities where there are more single men than women are:

Bakersfield, Calif. Salt Lake City, Utah San Francisco, Calif. Las Vegas, Nev. San Jose, Calif. Honolulu, Hawaii San Diego, Calif. Seattle, Wash. Colorado Springs, Colo. Austin, Texas

The top 10 cities where there are more single women than men are:

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. Birmingham, Ala. Winston-Salem, N.C. Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, Md. Greensboro, N.C. El Paso, Texas Dayton, Ohio Philadelphia, Pa. New York, N.Y.-N.J. Baltimore, Md.

It’s clear—after taking the love blinders off—that the highest concentrations of single men are on the West Coast, with most bachelors located in the Bay Area. The highest concentrations of single women, however, are spread out on the East Coast. The takeaway? Compromise is key to any relationship—so if you’re looking for love this Valentine’s Day, try meeting in the middle…of the country.

Source: Trulia



