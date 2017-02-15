Adding a New Twist to ‘Tried and True’

Somebody once said, “If we keep on doing what we’ve been doing, we’ll get the same results,” which works just great if you happen to be on the right track to begin with. But in today’s ever-changing real estate market, there’s a new variable every day.

Agents continue to languish in doing the old tried-and-true tactics and strategies to make more sales. What if you could kick it up a notch?

Instead of deploying the same activities in the same way, here are some tips to refresh and reignite how you do what you do and for more measureable results:

Stop playing and start planning.

A business plan is the blueprint that keeps you on track when the craziness of our business throws you off schedule. Too many agents write a plan that’s really just a wish list of what they’d like to accomplish. With no action plan, no metric in place for measurement, missing timelines, blank budgets and no scheduling, the likelihood of actually attaining those goals is nil.

One element top agents include is how their strategic partners can augment and support their prospecting activities and expand resources. As an example, with a detailed weekly plan, your loan originator can be your best referral partner, but only if you’re diligent about deliverables and expectations, measured regularly with short, consistent huddles for clear communication. Get planning, schedule execution, and monitor and measure often.

Update that listing presentation.

Consider walking through every step of your listing presentation to note how it’s different from or better than your top competitor. Does your presentation include a demonstration of how you incorporate the latest tools, platforms and systems to attract buyers, with incubation and engagement systems to nurture and serve those leads? While the largest percentage of purchases over the last three years has been made by millennials, the average age of the real estate agent is 58. Make sure your communication and marketing is engaging all generational segments.

If you aren’t adding a digital dimension to your listing presentation, you may be stuck in yesteryear. Engage your prospects with real-time connectivity, video clips of area lifestyle, up-to-the minute reports on property absorption rates and live viewing of similar property options in adjoining areas.

Expand the experience for the seller with support from your manager and other strategic partners with a pre-appointment contact designed to create implied endorsement of your services, and demonstrate that you have a team of professionals ready to get their property sold.

Kick up your marketing from plain to premium.

Today’s sellers have heard it all. If you offer what everyone else offers, you will compete on price and personality. Top agents understand the power of exceptional marketing that demonstrates real proof of their reach. Interactive Voice Response systems, single-property websites, premium open house strategies and Facebook Business page promotions are just a few of the initiatives that’ll help you stand apart.

Include traditional marketing elements like postcard campaigns that incorporate your lender partner’s expertise for helping prospects trade up, scale down or find their forever home. Engage the local neighbors in a Find a New Neighbor campaign, offer calls to action that allow your lender partner to offer an annual mortgage check-up, or an identity theft screening, even if there’s no immediate need to list or sell.

Adding a dash of exceptional to your marketing program will help you stand out. Adding a new twist to the tried-and-true will help get you into the profit zone.

Terri Murphy is a communication engagement specialist, author, speaker, communication consultant and coach. She is the author of five books, and founder and president of MurphyOnRealEstate.com. Contact her at TerriMurphy.com, MurphyOnRealEstate.com or Terri@TerriMurphy.com.



