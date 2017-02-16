CENTURY 21 System Raises $3.1 Million for Easterseals in 2016

The CENTURY 21 System raised $3.1 million for Easterseals in 2016, Century 21 Real Estate recently announced, bringing the company’s total raised funds for the organization to more than $117 million.



“The CENTURY 21 System’s support and commitment to Easterseals is a cornerstone of the brand’s philosophy in giving back to communities and helping people to achieve their dreams,” says Rick Davidson, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC and the immediate past chairman of the board for Easterseals International. “Whether it’s working with homebuyers and sellers in local markets throughout North America, or providing assistance to families living with disability, sales professionals affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand strive to provide the highest level of quality service and deliver extraordinary results.”

The top three fundraisers from the CENTURY 21 System in 2016 were:

CENTURY 21 Town & Country (Utica, Mich.) CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company (Dallas, Texas) CENTURY 21 B.J. Roth Realty Ltd. (Barrie, Ontario, Canada)

A reception recognizing the achievement of the Top 21 fundraisers will be held on March 6 during the One21 Experience, the global CENTURY 21 event, in Las Vegas.



