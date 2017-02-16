Long & Foster CRES Division Receives WHR Group Award

Long & Foster Real Estate’s Corporate Real Estate Services (CRES) division received the 2016 Partner in Quality award from WHR Group, Inc., the company recently announced. Award winners are determined based on their commitment to customer satisfaction, supply chain management, service excellence and overall cost management in the employee relocation sector.



“We are very proud to have been chosen to receive WHR Group’s 2016 Partner in Quality award,” says Pandra Richie, president of Long & Foster’s CRES division. “Our goal is to provide exceptional service to all our clients, making sure they have the support they need throughout the entire process, and this honor is a testament to our efforts.”

