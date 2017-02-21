REALTORÂ® Magazine’s Good Neighbor Awards Seek Candidates for $10,000 Grants

NAR PULSEâ€”REALTORÂ® Magazine is seeking nominees for the 18th Annual Good Neighbor Awards, which recognize REALTORSÂ® who impact their communities through volunteer work. Five winners will be announced in the Nov./Dec. issue of REALTORÂ® Magazine, recognized at the 2017 REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo in Chicago, and receive a $10,000 grant for his or her charity. Volunteer work might include affordable housing initiatives, youth mentoring, homelessness prevention, or anything else that makes a community a better place to live. Entries must be received by May 12. For more information and an entry form, click here.

Save on products and services you already use!

In just one year, over 800,000 REALTORSÂ®Â saved a combined $59 million by taking advantage of at least one offering through NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program. Learn how you can save this year with industry-leading companies, including FCA US LLC (Formerly Chrysler Group LLC), Placester, FedEx, DocuSign and more. Get started.

How does your marketing stack up to the competition?

This realtor.comÂ® quiz can answer the question! Take the quiz to learn if your marketing efforts make the grade. Click here!



