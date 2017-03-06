Moxi Works Adds Gift-Giving Service Loop & Tie to Platform

Moxi Works has added gift-giving service Loop & Tie to its platform, the company recently announced. Loop & Tie joins over 30 partners on the platform, including Dizzle, DocuSign, Impact Marketing and Offrs, allowing real estate agents to continue to nurture relationships with clients.

“Twenty-five percent of brokers didn’t make it through the downturn,” says York Baur, CEO at Moxi Works, on the importance of gift-giving in relationship-building. “The ones that survived, and survived the best, actually gained market share. These companies built their entire business on a simple idea: the power of relationships. These great relationships are cultivated by agents who have clients that know, like, and trust them. That is why they are so successful.”

“Gifting is not just for closings, but offered at the right time throughout the year will earn agents’ valuable referrals,” says Mike McHenry, vice president of Channels & Partnerships at Moxi Works.

