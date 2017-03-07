Urban Living Comes at a Price for Families

Living an urban lifestyle comes at a price, especially for homeowners with children, according to a recent report by Care.com and Zillow.

Between child care, a mortgage and property taxes, households with children in the city spend over $9,000 more each year, on average, than households with children in the suburbs, racking up $43,000-plus in annual expenses. The difference is wider in many of the nation’s largest metropolitan areas, including:

Chicago, Ill.

City: $67,266 (Annual Cost of Child Care, Mortgage and Property Taxes)

Suburb: $48,794

Cost Difference: $18,472



Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

City: $44,843

Suburb: $30,715

Cost Difference: $14,128

New York, N.Y.

City: $123,158

Suburb: $51,921

Cost Difference: $71,237

In some metropolitan areas, however, costs are less in cities:

Baltimore, Md.

City: $24,271

Suburb: $35,061

Cost Difference: $10,790

Philadelphia, Pa.

City: $25,155

Suburb: $39,014

Cost Difference: $13,859

“Deciding whether to live in the city or suburbs is a personal choice, but when you do the math, it’s easy to see why moving to the suburbs is about more than just a bigger yard—it can also save you a lot of money,” says Dr. Svenja Gudell, chief economist at Zillow. “More than a third of families exceed their initial budget when buying a home, according to the Zillow Group Consumer Trends Report, so before embarking on a move, consider the cost of living beyond just the home’s sticker price.”



