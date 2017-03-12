FORTUNE Magazine Names Quicken Loans to Top 10 Places to Work in America

Quicken Loans has been named the No. 10 best place to work in America in FORTUNE Magazine’s annual ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ ranking, the company recently announced. The recognition marks the 14th year the company has been named in the ranking’s top 30.

“Every day, our team members dig deep to find new ways to challenge the status quo, whether it’s transforming the way consumers get a mortgage or rolling up their sleeves to help rebuild Detroit into one of the nation’s largest FinTech ecosystems,” says Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans. “The speed of the game continues to get faster. Our team members understand that they must channel their grit, determination and curiosity to stay ahead and execute on our mission.”

“We are completely fanatical about creating an atmosphere that allows our team members to thrive, challenge assumptions and innovate,” says Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. “Our team members know we value their opinions, which creates passion and a sense of ownership in our business. It’s an honor to work alongside this incredible group. Our team believes in, and follows through with, a unified mission of making life radically simple for our clients through innovative technologies and world-class client service.”

In the FORTUNE survey, Quicken Loans team members rated the company’s work atmosphere at 98 percent, and 97 percent of team members feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community.

For more information, please visit QuickenLoans.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.