Ask the Expert: How Can I Freshen Up My Communication Strategy for Spring?

Today’s Ask the Expert column features John Bunker, marketing director for RealEstateCalendars.com.

Q: As the spring selling season approaches, what can I do to freshen up my communication strategy?



A: With the spring selling season right around the corner, prospective buyers are beginning to ramp up their search for the perfect home, while sellers are busy preparing their homes to be listed on the market. As a real estate professional, not only will you have your work cut out for you as the market becomes more active, but it’s also a good time of year to re-examine your communication strategy—and maybe even freshen it up a bit.

Whether you’re focused on getting your name in front of clients who have bought and/or sold a home from you, or prospective clients in specific farming areas, the options for staying in touch are endless.

Here are some of the most effective promotional items you can use to give yourself a leg up on the competition this season:

Seed Packs – As the temperature begins to rise, keep yourself top of mind among current and prospective clients who are ready to get back into the garden.

Postcards – Inexpensively reach everyone in your sphere by sending gentle seasonal reminders.

American Flags – Showcase your American pride with items from our wildly popular patriotic line.

Baseball Schedules – Perfect for sports fans, these can be dropped off at your local sports bar/grill for potential clients.

Envelopes – Custom-printed envelopes will help your message go even further.

Doorknob Bags – Leave these behind when visiting your farming area. Be sure to include information about upcoming open houses, along with your business card.

Notepads – Complete with your contact information so that every time a grocery list is made, phone message is taken or a reminder is written, you’ll be close at-hand.

Magnets – Compile important numbers (fire, police, poison centers, etc.) to create a useful reference guide that will come in handy the whole year through.

While having a direct mail strategy in place year-round is important, be sure to complement it with a well thought-out social strategy that encompasses various social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Sharing photos of your active listings on Instagram will allow you to easily bring buyers and sellers together, while expanding your referral pipeline at the same time. It’ll also go a long way toward drawing more attention to your listings and upcoming open houses. Just think about the number of people on Instagram who will get the chance to view the property and its stand-out features.

In the same vein, use YouTube to draw in large numbers of prospective clients—both buyers and sellers—by showcasing properties—inside and out. If you’re not sure where to start, begin by checking out videos produced by other real estate professionals to get a feel for what’s being well-received.

As for Facebook, it’s another tool you should be using on a daily basis to provide updates and pertinent information to friends and followers alike.

If you’re truly looking to take things to a whole new level, drones are the way to go, as they provide an aerial view of a property and its surroundings. This will give prospective buyers a glimpse into the property’s landscaping, as well as nearby lakes, mountains and towns.

In the end, remember to always keep your own website current, with links to your various social media profiles so current clients, past clients and prospects always know where to find you.

