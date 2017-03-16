Luck Doesn’t Sell Listings, Copy Points Do

Every buyer starts their real estate search with a list of features which can return hundreds or thousands of matching homes online. Make your listing a must-see by describing the benefits of your listing instead of simply listing the features. Doing so can transform your “4-bed, 3-bath home for sale with huge deck and great view” into an opportunity to “Abandon busy city living and envision yourself basking on your generously sized deck, enjoying a view most people can only dream of! Make the ‘possibilities’ realities with this spacious 4-bed, 3-bath home!”

First Impressions Matter

The first thing a homebuyer looks at is your listing photo (which your professional photographer is taking care of, right?), but the second is your headline. Regardless of whether you’re sending your listing out in an email, printing a flyer, or posting it to Craigslist, your listing’s headline is your opportunity to convince buyers to click for more information. Check the real estate section of Craigslist to get an idea of what other agents in your area are doing…then do something different to stand out.

Example: If you see a lot of “4-bed, 3-bath home” or “3,000 sq ft. home on 5 acres,” try something like:

Million-dollar view just $350K!

Centrally located! Be anywhere in 10 minutes!

Your suburban oasis awaits!

Ditch the noisy neighbors!

Need more space? We’ve got you covered!

Paint a Picture

Your property description shouldn’t just list the features your home offers. It should tell the story of what living in the home will be like. Start with an introductory statement to capture buyers’ attention, then give the basic listing details. After you’ve done that, cover the benefits of the listing’s primary features.

Example: Instead of “Great starter home for first-time buyer or investment opportunity. 3/2 with vaulted ceilings in living room. Centrally located and minutes from parks. Large yard,” try something like:

Spend less and get more with this great 3/2 starter home! You’ll love the natural light and vaulted ceilings this open floor plan offers. Imagine spending your weekends relaxing with the family or invite all your friends over and fire up the grill—your huge yard has plenty of room for everyone. Situated in an award-winning neighborhood, you’ll be just minutes from Gardner Park’s scenic trails and downtown!

Make an Impact with Real Estate Marketing Power Words!

Make a Connection

Once you get the buyers picturing themselves living in your property, you want them to contact you (the most important part). Create a call to action that’s clear and lets buyers know what’s in it for them.

Example: Instead of just “Call now to schedule a showing!” consider adding something like:

Visit your future home today!

This is an investment you don’t want to miss!

Don’t let someone else buy your new home!

Don’t settle for anything else!

Find out how you can buy this home for less than the cost of paying rent!

P.S. Don’t forget to include your contact info!

