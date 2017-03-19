Realty ONE Group to Expand to New York City

Realty ONE Group is expanding into the New York metropolitan area market, including Manhattan, as well as planning to expand to other markets this year, such as Miami, the company recently announced.

“New York City is a gateway to America and a hub for foreign investment,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group. “Realty ONE Group’s presence in the Big Apple is a major factor in our expansion into Europe and other international markets.”

