ERA Real Estate Names Southwest Brokerage Philanthropic Company of the Year

ERA Real Estate has named New Mexico- and Texas-based ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate as its philanthropic company of the year, awarding the brokerage The Ed Bilinkas Memorial Award for the second year in a row, the company recently announced. ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate, led by broker/owners and brothers Doug and John Van Nortwick, was recognized as the ERA system’s No. 1 fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), raising $46,000 in 2016.

“Commitment to community is an ERA Real Estate core belief, and ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate certainly exemplifies that value,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Since we announced our brand’s commitment to send 1,000 children to MDA Summer Camp, Doug, John and company have gone above and beyond to meet the challenge. To date, they have sent nearly 100 children to summer camp and have committed to sending many more in 2017. We are grateful for their philanthropy, in awe of their engagement and inspired by their passion to give children with muscle disease the experience of a lifetime.”

“To receive this honor for a second year in a row is humbling,” says Doug Van Nortwick. “We went out with a goal and our incredible independent affiliated sales associates exceeded that goal. Our company thrives on helping others. For us, the only thing more rewarding than watching our group come together for a common good is knowing that more deserving children are enjoying a week of barrier-free fun at summer camp.”

The Ed Bilinkas Memorial Award is named for Ed Bilinkas, an ERA broker who raised over $500,000 for the MDA.

