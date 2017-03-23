Realtor.com: Not Every Market Is a No-Go for Millennials

Millennial homebuyers are struggling against a tide of too-high prices—but not in every market.

Realtor.com®’s recently released Top Cities for Millennials ranks the markets with double the draw for millennials: (relatively) affordable housing and employment. The top 10:

Salt Lake City, Utah Miami, Fla. Orlando, Fla. Seattle, Wash. Houston, Texas Los Angeles, Calif. Buffalo, N.Y. Albany, N.Y. San Francisco, Calif. San Jose, Calif.

Aside from being twice as nice, the markets in the ranking already have tracts of millennial residents, setting them up as home-buying hot spots.

“High job growth in markets such as Orlando, Seattle, and Miami, and the power of affordability in places like Albany and Buffalo, are making these markets magnets for millennials,” says Javier Vivas, manager of Economic Research for realtor.com. “But what really stands out is that all these markets already have large numbers of millennials, which translates into strong populations of millennial homebuyers.”

Breaking down the top 10:

Salt Lake City



Millennial Hot Spot: Sugar House

Millennial Share of Population: 15.8 percent

Share of Income Spent on Housing: 30 percent

Unemployment Rate: 2.9 percent

Miami



Millennial Hot Spots: South Beach, Wynwood

Millennial Share of Population: 13.1 percent

Share of Income Spent on Housing: 49 percent

Unemployment Rate: 5.1 percent



Orlando



Millennial Hot Spot: Thornton Park

Millennial Share of Population: 14.6 percent

Share of Income Spent on Housing: 34 percent

Unemployment Rate: 4.4 percent

Seattle



Millennial Hot Spots: Belltown, Capitol Hill

Millennial Share of Population: 15.2 percent

Share of Income Spent on Housing: 35.6 percent

Unemployment Rate: 4.2 percent

Houston



Millennial Hot Spots: The Heights, Oak Forest, Timbergrove

Millennial Share of Population: 14.5 percent

Share of Income Spent on Housing: 36.1 percent

Unemployment Rate: 5.4 percent

Los Angeles



Millennial Hot Spot: Silver Lake

Millennial Share of Population: 15 percent

Share of Income Spent on Housing: 64.1 percent

Unemployment Rate: 4.7 percent

Buffalo



Millennial Hot Spots: Buffalo, North Buffalo

Millennial Share of Population: 13.4 percent

Share of Income Spent on Housing: 22.7 percent

Unemployment Rate: 5.6 percent

Albany



Millennial Hot Spot: Downtown Albany

Millennial Share of Population: 12.7 percent

Share of Income Spent on Housing: 27.3 percent

Unemployment Rate: 4.5 percent

San Francisco



Millennial Hot Spots: Mission, North Beach

Millennial Share of Population: 15 percent

Share of Income Spent on Housing: 56.2 percent

Unemployment Rate: 3.7 percent

San Jose



Millennial Hot Spot: Downtown San Jose

Millennial Share of Population: 14.2 percent

Share of Income Spent on Housing: 53 percent

Unemployment Rate: 3.7 percent

Salt Lake City takes the lead in the top 10 for not only having the highest millennial share in its population (15.8 percent), but also having the third most affordable housing costs as a share of income (30 percent) and the lowest unemployment rate (2.9 percent). Seattle (15.2 percent) and San Francisco (15 percent) have similarly high shares of millennials in their populations.

Albany and Buffalo, on the other hand, win when it comes to affordability, with Buffalo’s housing costs taking up the lowest share of income (22.7 percent) and Albany taking up the second lowest (27.3 percent).

Seattle and San Francisco round out the top three for their low unemployment rates, both at 3.7 percent.

