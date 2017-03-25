FHFA: January Home Prices Flat

Home prices stayed flat month-over-month in January 2017, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) recently released House Price Index (HPI). The minimal movement of the HPI—based on prices for homes with Fannie Mae- and Freddie Mac-backed mortgages—mirrors what was observed in November 2013. Home prices year-over-year, at the same time, were up 5.7 percent.

Per the Index, month-over-month home price changes ranged from -2.0 percent in the East South Central Census division to +0.6 percent in the Pacific division. Home price changes year-over-year ranged from +3.5 percent in the East South Central division to +8.3 percent in the Mountain division.

Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)



