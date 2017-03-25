Finding Success With an Open and Honest Approach

In the following interview, Andrew Ratner, vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty in Rehoboth Beach, Del., discusses his firm’s approach to working with homebuyers, and the local market.

Region Served: Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach, Sussex County, Del., and the ocean resorts of Maryland

Years in Real Estate: 22

Number of Offices: 3

Number of Agents: 85

Best Way to Stay in Touch with Agents: Email and face-to-face

Favorite Vacation Spot: Spain

Please describe what you like most about the region in which you work.

There are so many things to love. Our Delmarva region is a scenic oceanside resort area with charming historic towns surrounded by rural scenery. We are just two to three hours to the major East Coast cities of Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City. We also enjoy a moderate climate with mild winters.

What strategies do you have in place to successfully reach out to first-time buyers?

When it comes to working with first-time buyers, our No. 1 strategy is to have our agents work closely with their buyers during the mortgage process, as this seems to be the trickiest part. We also maintain strong relationships with local banks and mortgage brokers, who thoroughly educate our first-time buyers in the multi-faceted financial aspects of buying a home.

When it comes to closing a transaction, what is your top strategy?

Our ultimate goal is to create client relationships for life; therefore, maintaining honest, open communication with our client is tops on our list. If a deal isn’t beneficial for our client, it wouldn’t be in either of our best interests to “close it.” I believe that is why our firm is one of the most trusted and respected real estate companies in our region.

What is your best tip for dealing with a picky buyer?

When dealing with a “selective” buyer, I always ask them to try and put themselves into the seller’s shoes…how would they respond to the issue if they were the seller? I also counsel them so they understand that negotiations are never one-sided. As a broker, it’s important to look at things from both sides and come up with the best strategy that allows both sides to feel satisfied with the results of the transaction.

What are two fundamentals you feel are essential to your company’s continued success?

Continual education and training related to technology, prospecting and the changing market is the constant factor that contributes to our success. We recently contracted with a nationally recognized training program for new and established agents, which we are so excited about. In addition, we are constantly monitoring the industry, not just our individual market, in order to anticipate trends and market stability to create strategies for our continued success.

