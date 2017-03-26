In Like a Lion: Spring Gets Roaring Start With High Values, Low Supply

The spring home-buying season is off to a roaring start, with home values up 7 percent and supply down 3 percent year-over-year, according to Zillow’s Real Estate Market Reports for February. Competition is expected to be fierce as homebuyers chase down few listings, says Zillow Chief Economist Dr. Svenja Gudell.

“Low inventory, strong demand and tough competition will be the defining characteristics of this year’s home shopping season,” Gudell says. “Even though interest rates are rising, buyers are eager to start their home search.”

High values and low supply are especially pronounced in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., where values are up 7.1 percent year-over-year and supply is down 18 percent; Cincinnati, Ohio, where values are up 6.4 percent and supply is down 14.9 percent; and Detroit, Mich., where values are up 10 percent and supply is down 14.4 percent. The median home value in Minneapolis-St. Paul ($239,700) is above the national median, $195,700, while the median home values in Cincinnati ($150,500) and Detroit ($137,500) are below it.

The highest home value appreciation occurred in Tampa, Fla., Seattle, Wash., and Dallas-Fort Worth Texas, where values rose more than 11 percent year-over-year—above the national appreciation, 6.9 percent.

“If you’re a prospective buyer about to enter the market, keep in mind that it’s rare to get the first home you make an offer on, and homes in particularly hot markets frequently sell for over asking price,” says Gudell. “Buyers should give themselves enough time to get their finances in order and find a real estate agent they know and trust before jumping into the market.”

