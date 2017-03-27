The AI Combining Automated Marketing, Lead Gen and Smart Data

Ask any real estate agent what their No. 1 goal for any given day is, and they’ll candidly tell you listing appointments. Work it back a bit, and you can get to the root of their drive: the lead itself. Never before have leads been more of a commodity than in 2017. With the saturation of online marketing communities, the mass influx of borderless, digitally-savvy agents and homeowners bouncing all over the country to ride the job market out, it’s the perfect storm for what could otherwise be chaos…were it not for smart data.

Smart data is the organized result of all that digital traffic and noise we generate as consumers. Looking under the hood, smart data could be seen as an extended profile on any given property and homeowner (perhaps multiple points of contact, social media aliases and so on), but, more to agents’ needs, it combines static background info with more dynamic, regional market trends and consumer financial activity. In this way, smart data can be utilized as a sort of snapshot of past and present events to provide perspective on the possibility of future outcomes—in particular, the likelihood of any given homeowner looking to sell their home within the next 12 months.

As a marketing tool, this sort of data helps us drive targeted messaging. After all, if you’re the only agent that knows a lead is showing signs of a growing family to come, wouldn’t you have an edge, if not just conversationally? And yet as sophisticated as smart data is (and the practical application of big data is truly fascinating to any industry geek), an agent worth their salt will tell you “Ya gotta work ’em.”

What does it really mean to work leads—particularly in today’s always-connected, always-on society? Many agents already find themselves bogged down, looking for the digital eject button…it’s all so much, right? So how can we be expected to say just the right thing to everyone, everywhere, and at all hours? Well, you’re not alone. You have another resource on your team: RAIA.

RAIA is the world’s first real estate artificial intelligence, and she knows a lot about your farm…quite a lot! She also knows the art and business of relationships and how best to smoothly “transition” your leads over time. As a general rule of thumb, marketing automation (the process of setting up scheduled messaging events for leads wherever they are in the conversion funnel) is best employed as multiple, soft touches over time that remain warm and sincere (not pushy)—quick hellos that keep your name top-of-mind. This is why our team at Offrs has pulled together industry data from across the nation, spanning years of home seller and agent interactions to craft the most up-to-date and effective personal outreach messaging scripts, ultimately arming you and/or RAIA with the right words at the right time.

RAIA is your marketing assistant, or your marketing assistant’s assistant. She’s your first digital employee, and she’ll remind you when, where and how best to approach your leads over their individual conversion cycles.

How do you use smart data to generate quality, verified leads and, ultimately, those coveted listing appointments? Simple: RAIA. RAIA will make the step-by-step recommendations that are best suited for your leads based on smart data collected around them, your past interactions with them and where the relationship should naturally progress in order for you both to meet each other’s needs.

Of course, automated marketing services driven by smart data and artificial intelligence to generate and cultivate leads may not be enough of a challenge for some, so the option is always there to turn off auto-pilot and take the controls for a spin (don’t worry—RAIA doesn’t take it personally). That’s the joy of working in the real estate office of the future: flexibility. Are you the sort of agent that would like more time or more growth opportunity…maybe both? RAIA will show you the way.



