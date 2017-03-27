ERA Real Estate Names South Carolina Brokerage Community Leadership Company of the Year

ERA Real Estate has named South Carolina-based ERA Wilder Realty as its community leadership company of the year, awarding the brokerage the Circle of Light for Community Leadership Award, the company recently announced. ERA Wilder Realty, led by broker/owner Eddie Wilder, was recognized for donated over $40,000 and 3,770 hours to 33 organizations.

“As real estate professionals, we are inherently in touch with our communities, and ERA Wilder Realty consistently takes their connection a step further,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Eddie Wilder and his team anticipate the needs of their community like they do with their clients, and their commitment to giving back through donations of time and money is not only admirable but enriches the lives of countless people.”

“Giving back to our community is at the heart of the ERA Wilder Realty mission,” says Wilder. “Our 300 agents continue to rally together in support of causes like [the Muscular Dystrophy Association] and breast cancer awareness, in addition to community-specific organizations such as food banks and parent-teacher organizations. I am proud of their tireless dedication and we are humbled to be recognized for it.”

In addition to the Circle of Light for Community Leadership Award, ERA Wilder Realty’s Bill Olson was recognized as the ERA Rookie of the Year.



