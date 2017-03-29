Bookworms: Here’s Where to Move If You Like to Read

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that bibliophiles are big on bookstores and libraries. If you identify with this group and feel your current city is failing you in the reading department, here are some pointers as to where you might want to flee.

If you don’t have enough places to buy books, then what kind of life are you even leading? According to Publishers Weekly, these are the states with the most bookstores per capita (which will surprise you):

Montana Wyoming Vermont Alabama Tennessee Nebraska Arkansas Colorado Kansas Missouri Alaska Iowa Minnesota Washington, D.C. South Carolina Mississippi West Virginia Georgia Indiana North Carolina

While you would expect places like New York and Massachusetts to come up, they don’t because there’t just too many people for the amount of bookstores.

In addition, Amazon* ranks the top 20 well-read cities around the States every year. These were the chart-toppers for 2016:

Seattle, Wash. Portland, Ore. Washington, D.C. San Francisco, Calif. Austin, Texas Las Vegas, Nev. Tucson, Ariz. Denver, Colo. Albuquerque, N.M. San Diego, Calif. Baltimore, Md. Charlotte, N.C. Louisville, Ky. San Jose, Calif. Houston, Texas Nashville, Tenn. Chicago, Ill. Indianapolis, Ind. Dallas, Texas San Antonio, Texas



*Do keep in mind that Amazon gets its numbers from the amount of Kindle and Amazon purchases, but they do also include magazines and newspapers in the lot.

And last, but not least, you may want to consider a move (or a visit) to the homes of the nation’s prettiest libraries:

New York, N.Y. – New York Public Library/Morgan Library & Museum



Boston, Mass. – Boston Public Library



Washington D.C. – Library of Congress



New Haven, Conn. – Yale’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library/Sterling Library



Ridgefield, Conn. – Jay Walker’s Private Library



Salt Lake City, Utah – Salt Lake City Public Library



Baltimore, Md. – George Peabody Library



Exeter, N.H. – Phillips Exeter Academy Library

Being surrounded by other bibliophiles is like setting yourself up for positive peer pressure!

