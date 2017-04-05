How To Setup RISMedia’s Ace To Auto-post to Twitter

Do you have a Twitter account? Would you like to setup ACE to automatically post content to your Twitter account? Follow these steps:

Confirm you know your Twitter username and password. Logout of Twitter: Go to to www.twitter.com If this takes you straight into your Twitter page without Twitter prompting you for a username & password then this means you are currently logged in to Twitter. Click your picture thumbnail in the upper right hand corner and click on “Log Out.” Log into ACE: If not already, login into RISMedia’s ACE via the blue “ACE Login” button, top right of RISMedia.com. In the blue ACE menu click “Social Member Setup”. Click the blue “ADD” button to the right of the Twitter logo. Give your Twitter connection a name, like “my twitter connection”, without using any punctuation or special symbols. This is for your reference only and no one else will see this. Be sure “Activate this Account is checked. Review and select the auto-post frequency options. Example do you want ACE to post daily, 3x week, 1x week? Click the blue “Create Connection” button … A Twitter page will open, enter your Twitter username and password and click “Authorize app” and you will be returned to ACE.

Tips: