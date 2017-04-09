Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties Recognizes Top Producers for 2016

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties has recognized its top producers for 2016, the company recently announced.

The company also honored its service award recipients. Both awardees and top producers were acknowledged at a recent cocktail event at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Conn.

“This was such an exhilarating day, bringing all of our sales executives and employees together to celebrate their extraordinary achievements,” says Candace Adams, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties. “Our annual event gives us the opportunity to recognize the entire company’s success and let them know how much their hard work and dedication to our core values is appreciated. Our growing company continues to pay attention to our most important asset: our people.”

In attendance at the event were company business consultant Mark Jeffers; Peter Turtzo, senior vice president of International Operations for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; and G.W. Bailey, executive director of The Sunshine Kids.

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.