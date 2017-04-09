Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Louisiana

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added Jack Fluck Realty in Louisiana to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Veranda Realty, led by owners Johnny Wade and Wayne Barnett, will serve Monroe, West Monroe, Calhoun and Sterlington.

“We’ve been an independent brokerage for more than 50 years and when we decided to transition, it was very important for us to find a company that was the right fit,” says Wade. “The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate core business values really resonated with us and it was an easy decision to affiliate with a brand that has been a trusted resource for generations.”

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Veranda Realty’s strong heritage in the Monroe community makes them the perfect partner for our first franchise in Louisiana,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to be expanding in a community that is seeing tremendous growth with a team that is committed to a forward-thinking approach to real estate.”



For more information, please visit www.bhgveranda.com or www.BHGRE.com.

