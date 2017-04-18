Streamline Your Schedule With Quicken Loans’ Market Manager Team

As a real estate broker, you have a lot on your plate. From keeping your clients and agents happy to staying on top of budding market trends, your day-to-day task list may sometimes feel overwhelming.

For Bill Christman, a broker with Weichert, REALTORS® eSolutions in Saint Clair Shores, Mich., streamlining his schedule is necessary in order to run a successful business.

“I love the newness of every day,” says the Michigan native about why he enjoys working in the housing industry. “You don’t know what you’re going to get in real estate. It’s never boring, that’s for sure.”

However, the same “newness” that Christman speaks of can seem daunting if not backed with the right support. When managing a team, streamlining your task list and simplifying your schedule is vital.

“Anything that can make my life as a broker smoother is important, but even more important is anything that can make my client’s life easier,” says Christman. For him, this includes the Quicken Loans Market Management Team.

Using his dedicated Quicken Loans’ Market Manager Mike Smiatacz, Christman is able to offer his clients top-of-the-line loan support without taking on the task himself. When he began working with Quicken Loans, Christman was assigned a dedicated Market Manager to help him provide the local lender approach with the power of a national brand to his clients. When a client calls with a mortgage-related question, Christman and his team are able to connect their clients with Smiatacz. “Mike fields questions, gives our clients the VIP treatment they deserve, offers general support so that the Weichert, REALTORS® eSolutions team doesn’t have to, and keeps the REALTOR® at the center of the transaction,” adds Christman.

“Mike has been extremely helpful,” says Christman, who has been working with Quicken Loans for more than five years now. “As we have clients come in, Mike is available 24/7 to help everyone out.

“Once I send a client to Quicken Loans, Mike takes it from there,” says Christman. “He has a dedicated team for that specific area, that specific client, and really takes the time to make sure everything in the transaction is covered.”

It’s not just about helping clients, Christman explains. “Mike keeps us abreast of all the new stuff going on in the mortgage industry. I have him come in for sales meetings. He tells us about new programs, and what we should know. As a former REALTOR® himself, he makes our jobs as agents easier.”

This makes things easier for Christman and his team as they juggle the daily requirements of keeping a successful real estate brokerage running smoothly.

“In our business, everything is fast-paced,” says Christman. “When you get a lead, you want it handled quickly, but you also want to make sure that lead is in good hands. If someone wants the VIP treatment, and a variety of products to fit every situation, I have them contact Mike. Then the task is off my plate so I can concentrate on other matters, and make sure my agents and clients are out looking at homes.”

Christman also points to Quicken Loans’ ease of communication as something that makes his job much easier. “Quicken has people at all times live and ready to hop on the phone, and that’s what we love. Someone is always ready to assist our clients so they’re never left in the dark.”



