Efficiency and Innovation Key to Remaining on the Cutting Edge of Success

In the following interview, Lynn Chute, designated broker for HomeSmart Realty Group in Greenwood Village, Colo., discusses the local market and plans for expansion.

Region Served: Denver and surrounding areas

Years in Real Estate: 19

Number of Offices: 3

Number of Agents: 600

What is the most significant trend positively affecting your business right now?

The upswing in the economy in the Denver area and the continuing desirability for living in this region continue to have a huge influence on the real estate market. The addition of jobs, as well as the relocation of major business, has created a huge influx of professionals and families who wish to make the Denver area home.

What are some of the current trends you see in your market right now?

In this area, there is a huge demand for residential housing and a shrinking inventory of homes. Buyers have to make smart, thoughtful decisions very quickly. Not only must sellers be prepared to compete with ever-increasing new-construction homes, but they must be prepared to make smart and timely decisions, as well.

What do you like most about the region in which you work?

The diversified market, both in properties and people, in this area is fascinating and opens up a lot of options for buyers and sellers. There is so much cultural diversity and opportunities for all lifestyles in the Denver area. The most compelling aspects of this region include the very comprehensive outdoor activities available to every recreational enthusiast, as well as nature lover. In addition, the amazing city and country feel that surrounds us, as well as the streamlined infrastructure for transportation and mobility, provides an unparalleled living/working experience.

What has ensured growth in your current market?

The desirability of the Denver area for living, working and playing has and will undoubtedly continue to allow Denver and the surrounding area to be very competitive in attracting buyers to the region. The affordable cost of living and the diversified market also encourage home purchases in this area.

Is now the time to pursue expansion? Why or why not?

Expansion is always our focus, and we believe we offer the most competitive package to encourage and ensure agent success. HomeSmart’s focus on efficiency and innovation with systems and technology keeps our agents on the cutting edge of success. We want to foster long-term relationships with agents that are successful and dynamic.

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.



