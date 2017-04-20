Christie’s International Real Estate Names Long & Foster Affiliate of the Year

Long & Foster Real Estate was named Christie’s International Real Estate’s Affiliate of the Year in the Large Market category, one of the luxury network’s highest honors, the company recently announced. The award recognizes the company’s contributions to Christie’s and its excellence in marketing luxury residential properties.

“Through our affiliation with Christie’s, we’ve strengthened our position in the luxury market and enhanced the level of service we provide to our luxury agents and their luxury clientele throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast,” says Jeffrey S. Detwiler, president and COO of The Long & Foster Companies, parent company of Long & Foster Real Estate, who accepted the award. “The Christie’s name is synonymous with luxury and exclusivity, and by maximizing our relationship with Christie’s and promoting our companies’ connections in all that we do—from our award-winning website to our high-end property collateral—we help ensure Long & Foster remains the firm of choice for luxury homebuyers and sellers in the Mid-Atlantic.”

“Over the past year, Long & Foster has aggressively expanded its use of our brand,” says Kathleen Coumou, executive director of Christie’s International Real Estate. “Just recently, the brokerage further distinguished its status as a luxury leader by introducing a new logo and high-end marketing that showcases its partnership with Christie’s and helps enable its top luxury agents to better utilize our Christie’s brand to the benefit of their important clients. By fully leveraging Christie’s, Long & Foster sets a standard for global and regional customer care for its clients.”

