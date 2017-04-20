Moxi Works Adds QuantumDigital to Cloud Open Platform

Moxi Works has added QuantumDigital, a direct mail, digital and email marketing provider, to its Moxi Cloud open platform, the company recently announced. The addition of QuantumDigital marks more than 30 integrations with the platform.

“QuantumDigital has great relationships in the real estate industry and we’re jazzed to be partnered with them,” says Mike McHenry, vice president of Channels and Partnerships at Moxi Works. “Integrated in the Moxi Cloud, together we bring a seamless print, digital and email experience to our broker and agent customers. We’re looking forward to innovating with the QuantumDigital team.”

“At QuantumDigital, we are excited to partner and integrate with Moxi Works and their Engage CRM platform,” says Jonathan Peterson, vice president of Business Development at QuantumDigital. “We look forward to mutual growth and the opportunity to provide additional value to our clients.”

QuantumDigital offers real estate agents direct mail marketing services, such as buyer follow-up, farming and Just Listed postcards, or the option to choose from hundreds of online marketing services.

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.



